Polar Bear Who Is 10 Stone Overweight Christened ‘Fat Albert’ By Locals In Alaska

The villagers had just harvested a whale and what they do is cut a large portion of meat and blubber then haul it about four miles out of town for the bears to find.

They do this for two reasons. First: it keeps the bears from coming to the harvest and disrupting the process, you wouldn’t want twenty or so full-size Polar Bears descending towards you in a hurry and hungry.

The second reason is the villagers are paying homage to the bear, showing them the respect they deserve as they have traditionally for thousands of years.

If the village fails to harvest a whale then the bears would need to wait until the sea freezes over so they can hunt the seals.