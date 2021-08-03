Police Appeal For ‘Suprisingly Fast And Smart’ Tortoise That Escaped From Pet Shop

Critter Cabana/Shutterstock

Police are appealing for help to find a missing tortoise called Walter, who is ‘surprisingly fast and smart’.

It’s not every day that you hear of a police department making such strenuous efforts to find a lost pet. But the Wilsonville Police Department have reached out to the public to help find rebellious tortoise Walter after he escaped from Critter Cabana on July 9 at around 1.15pm.

Walter is a 30-year-old sulcata tortoise, weighing 25 pounds. However, in making his great escape he has appeared to have forgotten about a loving friend, who has been left behind awaiting his return to the store.

This is not the first time Walter has rebelled against his confinement however, and store workers know him as a notorious escapee, according to a press release from Wilsonville police.

The sneaky tortoise is described as ‘surprisingly fast and smart’ and indeed sulcata tortoises are known for their ability to ‘run’ up to one mile an hour. So next time you’re thinking of buying a pet, forget your old breed of tortoise and go for one of these speedy boys.

However, while Walter’s feat is an impressive display of pace, he has left behind a fellow friend at the shop, his tortoise brother Wesley.

@WilsonvillePD

Walter’s escape plan was rumbled when passerby spotted an woman picking up a tortoise from the middle of an intersection, located just minutes away from the Critter Cabana.

The woman who rescued Walter from the intersection of SW Holly Street and SW Jessica Street in Wilsonville believed that Walter was a turtle belonging to her neighbour. However the passerby suspected that Walter had made an escape from nearby pet store Critter Cabana and contacted the store upon sighting the suspected runaway.

The rebellious tortoise is valued at an impressive $1,300 and requires a special balanced diet and a spacious pen due to being expected to grow to a considerably large size.

Wilsonville Police/Twitter

Walter has still not returned home in time for tea, leaving his brother Wesley waiting desperately for his return. So police are reaching out to the public to try to locate the woman spotted on the intersection, who is described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age and with long blonde hair.

Walter may surprisingly have speed on his side, but he doesn’t have the luxury of being able to walk the streets unnoticed. Police have urged citizens of Wilsonville to keep an eye out for the talented tortoise so he can be safely returned to his broken-hearted brother. Wesley and Walter hopefully will be reunited once again, very soon.

