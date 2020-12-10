Police Dog In Australia Befriends Pair Of Dolphins He Spots Swimming In River Western Australia Police Force/Facebook

Unlikely animal friendships are the best type of friendships, including this one between a police dog and two dolphins.

In a sweet video, you see PD Mako making friends with a couple of inquisitive dolphins as the dog peers over the edge of a river bank to look at them.

Splashing around the water back and forth, Mako watches them and starts pacing up and down himself. You can also hear the police officer holding Mako’s lead quickly chuckling in the background of the video.

Check it out here:

It looks like the police pooch would have probably jumped in the water to properly meet the dolphins if it wasn’t for being held back on his lead. Dang it, human.

Western Australia Police Force shared the video to its Facebook page yesterday, December 9, which has so far generated 2,000 likes.

The caption for the video read, ‘Watch this heart-warming encounter unfold as PD Mako meets some curious dolphins in the Swan River.’

People commented on the video at how lovely the encounter was. One person wrote, ‘I have seen dolphins in the Swan River but quite a while ago This is a beautiful video dolphins love to interact. I have been privileged to be close up to them.’

Western Australia Police Force/Facebook

Another person said, ‘That’s so precious! I’m sure that they were talking to him, letting PD Mako know their ok. [sic]’

Meanwhile, someone else shared a similar experience they’d had. They wrote, ‘Some years ago my Blue Heeler and another dog were playing in the estuary in Mandurah and the dolphins surrounded them and they started playing together. It was lovely to watch and neither were aggressive.’

Cute!