Police Dog On First Shift Finds Missing Mother And Her Baby On Mountain Dyfed-Powys police/PA

Ready for a good news story? Specifically one about an adorable dog who had such a successful first day at his new job he saved two lives? Of course you are.

Meet Max, a newly licensed police dog who found a missing mother and her one-year-old child near the edge of a steep ravine on a Welsh mountain on his first-ever shift.

The two-year-old German Shepherd and his handler, PC Peter Lloyd of Dyfed-Powys Police, tracked down the mum and baby on Saturday, August 1, after the pair had spent the night outdoors.

police dog saves mother and baby on first shift Dyfed-Powys Police

Max was called into duty just before noon on Saturday morning, when officers received a phone call reporting the mother and daughter missing and immediately launched a search to find them both.

‘The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character,’ Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said in a statement. ‘And her phone wasn’t working, so naturally concern for her safety was high.’

Response officers, neighbourhood policing teams and specialist search officers were dispatched to the woman’s home, where enquiries were carried out in an attempt to trace her steps.

Thanks to ‘excellent work between teams’, Rees-Jones said the woman’s car was ‘quickly’ found on a mountain road. However, while this gave officers a location to search from, he said there was still a ‘vast area to cover’ considering the amount of time they had been missing.

brecon mountain rescue team Brecon Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

This is where Max came in, with the newly-trained pup ‘immediately’ commencing an open-area search, covering a significant distance to locate the mother and child.

The German Shepherd, along with police officers, a police helicopter and volunteers from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, searched the area thoroughly, exploring woodland and a small reservoir.

At approximately 1.30pm, PC Lloyd, guided by Max, spotted the missing woman waving for help near a steep ravine on the mountainside. ‘They were safe but cold, and appeared to have been in the area for a significant amount of time,’ Rees-Jones said.

The pair were helped down from the ravine, and arrangements were made for her and her baby to be checked over by a Mountain Rescue doctor and the ambulance service.

police dog saves mother and baby on first shift Dyfed-Powys Police

Rees-Jones described it as a ‘fantastic coordinated and determined team effort from everyone involved’, which he said ‘no doubt ensured the safety of the mum and baby who were at significant risk of harm’.

He gave special thanks to PD Max and PC Lloyd, who joined the Dyfed-Powys Police dog section in February and was on his first operational shift with Max when the woman was reported missing.

‘Max remained focused throughout the long search and he proved invaluable when he reacted to the call for help which resulted in us locating them,’ PC Lloyd said.

Max, a general purpose dog, will be primarily used for tracking and locating people, tracing discarded property, and tracking and detaining suspects. And it looks like he’s doing a stand-up job already. What a good boy.