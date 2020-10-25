Dressed to Impress: Florida Police Dog Wears Uniform and Tie for His Official K-9 Badge Photo orangecosheriff/Instagram/PA Image

Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has recruited an esteemed new colleague, in the form of furry K-9, Chico.

The department announced the new team member with an official head shot of the dedicated doggo, posing in his new law enforcement uniform.

In the professional picture, the canine looks directly down the camera like a pro, as he posed with the American flag stood proudly behind him – which is complete with badges and a tie.

Police Dog Wears Full Uniform For His Official K-9 Badge Photo orangecosheriff/Instagram

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the department wrote:

K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo.

Unsurprisingly, the latest recruit has gone down a treat with Orange County locals, who were quick to thank the handsome boy for his service.

‘This melts my heart! Looking sharp Chico,’ one person commented, while another added: ‘Chico just made my day!’

‘K-9 Chico is rocking the uniform,’ a third wrote, adding, ‘congrats!’

Police Dog Wears Full Uniform For His Official K-9 Badge Photo orangecosheriff/Instagram

However, this isn’t the first time the German Shepard pup has found a bit of internet fame for his role in the force.

Back in August, the Sheriff’s Office shared an adorable picture of Chico donning a pair of blue sunglasses, and another photo of him wearing a helicopter pilot’s helmet for National Dog’s Day on August 26.

‘Happy National Dog Day from K-9 Chico and all of us here at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,’ the post read.

Police Dog Wears Full Uniform For His Official K-9 Badge Photo orangecosheriff/Instagram

Before that, the police pooch posed wearing a Santa hat, next to the office Christmas tree, in celebration of last year’s festive season.

The post read: ‘K-9 Chico is ready for the pawlidays….are you?’

Clearly a hit among people in the Orange County community, here’s to hoping we can expect from more festive content from this hardworking doggo.