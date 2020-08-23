Detroit Police Force Defends Cop Who Shot And Killed Dog In Its Own Garden

I’m a dog lover, I own several dogs, I have a responsibility to protect the public from my animals, just like anyone else. Keep your dogs in the backyards and this won’t be an issue.

No matter what, when force is used on a person or animal, it is ugly. No one likes it, I don’t like it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I don’t like it.

But unfortunately it’s necessary if you have life or death situations, and this was a life or death situation, that is the option that a police officer has to use, and I commend the officer for making a decision and coming back to work and taking care of her partner.