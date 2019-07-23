Police Let People Pay Parking Tickets In Donations To Animal Shelter

Muncie Animal Care and Services

Police in Indiana have been offering people the chance to give back to their community by donating cat food to a shelter as alternative payment for parking tickets.

People who live in Muncie could donate cat food, blankets, animal beds and any other kitty supplies to Muncie Animal Care and Services in lieu of paying fines directly with money last week.

The shelter was in desperate need of support, with around 350 cats and kittens currently under its care, so the charity teamed up with Muncie Police Department to find the most heart-warming solution.

Pay your parking tickets in cat food! The Muncie Animal Care & Services needs your help! Posted by Muncie Police Department on Monday, July 15, 2019

So, instead of using money to pay off their tickets, and let’s face it not everyone has the spare cash when they’re caught short, people could help create a more comfortable life for our furry friends.

Writing on Facebook, Muncie Animal Care and Services explained:

Got parking tickets? Want to help the 350+ cats/kittens currently being cared for at Muncie Animal Care and Services? MACS has partnered with the Muncie Police Department with a wonderful programme that allows people who have parking tickets to pay their tickets with cat/kitten food, litter, wet/pate canned food, beds, blankets etc in lieu of paying with money. You may bring your supplies to the Chief’s office, located at City Hall, or directly to the shelter located at 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie.

Patricia and Patsy are 2 yr old littermates that are spayed, current on vaccines and very confused. Posted by Muncie Animal Care & Services on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The shelter continued:

We’re in dire need of supplies for the large volume of cats/kittens being cared for here at MACS, and they keep pouring in our doors. We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the community and this is such a wonderful opportunity to help your local shelter. Thank you to the Muncie Police Department for putting this together.

Levi is a 3 yr old, neutered, current on all vaccines, combo tested negative, 10 lbs, orange tabby. Posted by Muncie Animal Care & Services on Friday, July 19, 2019

The scheme ran for just one week, and while the first stint has ended, it’s hoped the parking ticket initiative can be used again to help the homeless animals benefit from Muncie residents’ parking tickets.

If that doesn’t warm your heart right to your very core then I don’t know what will.

