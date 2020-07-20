Police Officer Pulls Boy Away From Shark In Harrowing Video

Cocoa Beach Police & Fire/Facebook



An off-duty police officer prevented what could have been a horrific attack as he jumped into the sea to pull a young boy away from a lurking shark.

Advert

Officer Adrian Kosicki, who works for the Cocoa Beach police department in Brevard County, Florida, was walking on the beach with his wife on Thursday, July 16 when they spotted the shark in the shallows of the water.

The animal was said to be approaching the boy, who was playing in the waves on a boogie board, so Adrian quickly sprung into action to get the youngster out of harm’s way.

Check out the video here:

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARKCocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board. Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance. We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm.Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!💪🦈 Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

Advert

Footage of the scene was shared online by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire, who explained that Adrian managed to get to the boy’s boogie board ‘as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance.’

The person behind the camera captured the shark’s fin cutting through the water, while onlookers in the background could be heard trying to get the boogie boarder’s attention, shouting: ‘hey buddy! Hey, there’s a shark right there.’

Adrian could be seen dragging the boy by the arm and falling backwards as he rapidly attempted to get them both to the safety of the beach. Once they were both on dry land, the child grabbed his boogie board from the water.

Police officer drags boy away from shark Cocoa Beach Police & Fire/Facebook

Cocoa Beach Police & Fire admitted that there was no telling what the shark was going to do – it could have simply been coming close for an innocent look, or it could have been eyeing the boy for its next meal, but there was definitely no need to find out.

The organisation wrote:

We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm. Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job.

Shark fin in water Cocoa Beach Police & Fire/Facebook

Advert

Shark attacks in Florida are typically at their highest in July, August and September, when the ocean water temperature is warmest, the Brevard Times reports.

Brevard County has Florida’s second-highest number of shark attacks, coming in behind Volusia County, which has been dubbed the ‘shark bite capital of the world’.

Hopefully the shark in this video meant no harm, but Adrian is certainly a hero either way.