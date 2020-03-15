Florida Police Release Wanted Poster For Cow On The Run Since January @PPinesPD/Twitter

A cow that broke free back in January is still on the run and successfully evading local police.

The female cow is described as a ‘faster than it looks’ as well as a ‘talented fence jumper’. Apparently she also enjoys pools, so Florida residents best keep their eyes peeled for a sunbathing heifer in their backyards.

I mean, I can maybe understand something that’s more stealthy – such as a snake – being difficult to catch… but cows are hardly known for their speed and camouflage.

Tweeting the wanted poster for the cow, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said:

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200.

The cow’s pending charges are: ‘MOOving violations, UDDERing false checks and fleeing and eluding police.’

One person responded to the tweet said they believed they had spotted the criminal cow themselves last Saturday, March 7, but she thought she was ‘crazy’ seeing a cow randomly roaming around. When she went back to see if the cow was still there, it had disappeared.

Another person replied to the tweet saying, ‘I don’t know why I’m laughing so hard at this but I am’.

Safe to say there’s some real beef between the police and this runaway cow…