Police Seize More Than 30 Stolen Dogs Worth Over $140,000

Police in the Republic of Ireland seized more than 30 stolen dogs worth more than $140,000.

Garda officers recently received calls over ‘unusual activity’ in Stockhole, Cloghran, Swords and Co Dublin, prompting police to seek a Section 48 search warrant.

On Saturday afternoon, August 22, with the assistance of two dog wardens and gardaí from Swords and Malahide Garda Stations, officers carried out the search.

A total of 32 stolen dogs were seized from the property, made up of three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, a Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds. According to the dog wardens, the monetary value of the pooches would be more than €120,000 (£108,000).

The gardaí later confirmed that all of the dogs have since been moved to Ashtown Pound, where they are currently being looked after and cared for. Owners of each dog will be contacted via their microchips, with further inquiries into their theft in the pipeline.

News of the dogs’ discovery comes after gardaí recovered 10 stolen animals during a search operation in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, at the beginning of August.

DoneDeal, an online selling website, recently prohibited sales of dogs amid gardaí’s warnings over recent dog thefts. As per The Irish Times, the company said: ‘This will allow us to focus on introducing further solutions that limit the possibility of improper dog adverts being listed on DoneDeal.’

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals described the website’s temporary move ‘a good step forward’, although spokesperson Gillian Bird said the charity was still opposed to all online sales of dogs. ‘There are still some other sites where unscrupulous breeders can advertise dogs for sale,’ she urged.