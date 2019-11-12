Potato The Cat’s Unique Eyes Have Made Him An Internet Celebrity

Caters News Agency

Most influencers use their social media platform to show off their designer wardrobe, huge houses and fancy cars, which leaves most of us feeling, quite frankly, inadequate.

However, one influencer, of the furry variety, is uniting the people of the internet thanks to his unique appearance, which has propelled him to Instagram fame.

Potato the cat has huge green and black eyes, which liken him to the animated Puss in Boots in Shrek. So when Ashley Norlien adopted him two years ago, she couldn’t resist posting snaps of him on social media – because, it seems, cat owners just can’t resist.

Caters News Agency

As the cat’s Instagram account continued to grow, 21-year-old owner Ashley noticed Potato was receiving more and more comments about how ‘different’ his eyes are.

Two years later, Potato, now five years old, has gained more than 30,000 followers on his Instagram profile, proving what makes us ‘different’ is actually what makes us unique and, evidently, loved.

Some followers have become so obsessed with the ginger kitty they’ve proclaimed they’ll ‘do anything to meet this cat,’ because they ‘love him so much.’

Caters News Agency

Unfortunately, others have been a little less complimentary, leaving comments like:

I thought this was some goofy a*s lawn ornament or some sh*t but this is A REAL LIFE LIVING CAT WTF!!

Another simply asked, ‘is this cat broken?’

It’s funny, because people can take the piss out of his unusual appearance all they like, but he’ll still have more followers than most of us can even dream of.

Despite the fascination with Potato’s eyes, Ashley says she actually has no idea why he looks the way he does.

Ashley said:

Potato has been with me for about two years now. As soon as I got him, I started uploading pictures online, and people immediately noticed there was something different about his eyes. I don’t really know if it’s some genetic conditions, but surely it does make a memorable look.

Potato’s Instagram features him posing with pumpkins, getting dressed up in outfits, as well as artistic drawings of him and a few videos of him kicking back and relaxing with his human family.

With features like Potato’s, it seems it really is all in the eyes.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]