Pregnant Cow Who Swam Four Miles After Hurricane Gives Birth To 'Sea Calf' PA Images/Ranch Solutions Facebook

Here’s a little bit of brilliant news to brighten an otherwise sombre day.

The cow who successfully managed to swim four miles back to shore after being swept out to see by Hurricane Dorian in September has given birth to a ‘miracle’ calf.

A photo of the newborn calf, who is being hailed the ‘sea calf’, was posted to social media on Monday, March 16, by the group hired to bring the pregnant cow home to Cedar Island, 350 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dori the cow was one of three animals swept away in the storm who were later found on the state’s Outer Banks, according to reports.

According to the ranch, the adorable little calf was born with one blue eye and one brown eye, a rare condition found in humans as well as animals.

A Cedar Island resident explained that getting close to the mother and calf for a picture has been near impossible because of the fact they run at the sight of humans.

As per The Charlotte Observer, the state’s national park explained:

The wild cattle that lived on Cedar Island were not used to seeing humans or having them approach them.

However, there is one picture of the white coloured calf circulating on social media, which was shared to Ranch Solutions’ Facebook page, alongside the caption:

In the midst of all this Coronavirus storm …here’s a sea calf picture we promised. We received this sweet faced photo of the recently born calf, by one of the wild cows of Cedar Island. We captured and returned the sea cattle home after they were swept over four miles out to a barrier island during Hurricane Dorian last September.

Dori and her calf really are quite the miracle and sadly lots of other animals weren’t so lucky.

When Hurricane Dorian generated a huge 8-foot ‘mini tsunami’, Dori and dozens of other animals were washed away, including 28 wild horses who sadly all perished.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Dori’s calf has been hailed a ‘sea calf’ after she successfully beat the odds and was able to swim the four mile journey back to shore.

It just goes to show what mothers – cows or otherwise – are willing to do to save their young.