President Biden’s Dogs Officially Move Into White House Joe Biden/Instagram/The White House

The inauguration has been and gone, and Joe Biden is now firmly installed in the Oval Office as the 46th President of the United States. So now it’s time for the most im-paw-tant arrival of all.

Yes, you will no doubt be as relieved as I am to hear that the First Dogs, Champ and Major Biden, have now trotted into the White House, were they are understood to be settling into their duties beautifully.

Advert 10

The two German Shepherds reportedly moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday, January 24, where they are now making themselves at home in the most famous house in the land.

You can find out more about the DOTUS here:

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN why the Bidens waited a few days to let the dogs in:

Advert 10

The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.

Photos provided by the White House show Champ and Major frolicking about on the White House lawn, looking rather happy with their classy new digs.

Champ and Major’s arrival marks a welcome return to tradition after four years of a woefully dog-less White House, with presidential pets having long provided a comforting presence for those in the highest office.

Advert 10

Hopefully Champ and Major will get the chance to have their thoughts on treats and second walks aired on behalf on dogs everywhere using their new global platform.