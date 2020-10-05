Priests Bless Pets With Holy Water In Socially Distant Drive-Thru Ceremony PA

Footage from the Philippines has emerged showing priests blessing pets with holy water during a socially distanced drive-thru ceremony.

The ceremony took place in the capital city of Manila on Sunday, September 4, and was intended as a way of safely celebrating both World Animal Day and the feast day of the patron saint of animals, Saint Francis of Assisi.

This is the first time the annual ceremony has been held in drive-thru format. Each year, pet owners will bring their furry, feathery or scaly friends to be blessed by a priest, believing this to ensure their pets lead healthy, happy lives.

However, this year, things looked quite different, with the coronavirus pandemic having had a serious effect for the predominantly Catholic country. The Philippines has so far recorded 322,497 coronavirus infections, the highest total of any other country in Southeast Asia, Reuters reports.

This annual animal blessing would usually attract large crowds, who would flock to churches with their pets in their arms. However, this year, the pandemic has meant that church activities have had to be restricted.

Keeping safely inside their owners’ vehicles, cats, dogs, and even birds were doused with holy water by Catholic priests wearing protective face masks. One photograph from the event even shows one dog sitting quite happily on the seat of a bicycle as they receive their blessing.

Those who were unable to go out had their pets undergo an online blessing. Photos shared online by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society show the animals being placed near computer screens to get their virtual sprinkling.

Tefel Pesigan-Valentino, a representative from the mall that hosted the unique blessing, told VICE:

We may not be able to celebrate it the way we used to, but we still have lots of reasons to be grateful for the moments we get to spend with our loyal friends.

Florelyn Calitis, who attended the event with their dog, added:

We brought our pet Calie because we want her to be blessed. She is our first dog and we know that she is a blessing to our family, especially to our kids.

Organisers have stressed the importance of the ceremony going ahead, with the event helping to raise some much needed awareness about animal rights and welfare.