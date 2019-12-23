Protected Bald Eagle Dies Of Gunshot Wound

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

Conservation officials in Indiana are reaching out for help from the public after a protected bald eagle was found with what turned out to be fatal gunshot wound.

The eagle was discovered south of the White River close to Dixie Highway in Bedford and later died of its injuries. Conservation officials attempted to save its life, but to no avail.

A reward is now being offered for those with any information leading to the arrest of the culprit, according to a Facebook post by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.

Wikipedia Commons

Conservation officials urged those with any knowledge of the incident to come forward, sharing a photograph of the bird with what appears to be a gunshot wound to the wing.

According to an apparently now removed Facebook post. Indiana based conservation officer Ryan Jahn is now conducting an investigation into the shooting:

For those who would prefer to remain anonymous, the agency also has a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) line which accepts tips about illegal fish and wildlife captures, violations and killings. The usual TIP reward for information that results in an arrest is $200.

Indiana DNR Law Enfrorcement

The bald eagle is no longer considered to be endangered in the state of Indiana. However, researchers still collect data on these magnificent birds in order to monitor population health and improve their understanding of behavioural patterns.

Known to be the national bird of the US, the bald eagle was once under threat from hunting, pesticides and lead poisoning.

Happily, the species was removed from endangered species lists in 2007, however it remains protected under federal, state and municipal legislation.

As reported by Fox 11, killing a bald eagle violates the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, with perpetrators facing up to a year in jail and fines of up to $100,000.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

Bird lovers have been left deeply saddened by the senseless killing of such a beautiful and symbolic creature, expressing their outrage over social media.

One person commented:

This is a sad thing that anyone would deliberately shoot a Bald Eagle. They must not be very smart and do not respect this bird that is a symbol of our USA.

Another said:

Why would anyone shoot an eagle? Horrible, just horrible.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536, or their anonymous tip line at (800) 847-4367.

