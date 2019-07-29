Puffins Are Endangered Of Becoming Extinct Due To British Trophy Hunters

Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting

Bloodthirsty Brits are travelling overseas to shoot up to 100 puffins before bringing their bodies back to the UK.

Trophy hunters are paying up to £3,000 for trips to Iceland, where it’s legal to hunt puffins, despite them being classed as an endangered species in 2018, according to reports.

Gruesome pictures showing proud hunters standing in front of scores of dead puffins have been shared by the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting

They are now calling on Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers to ban Brits from importing their puffin trophies back into the UK.

Spokesman Eduardo Goncalves is now warning the puffin is in danger of becoming extinct, with uncontrolled hunting cited as a leading cause in the species’ decline.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, he said: ‘There should be an immediate moratorium imposed before it is too late.’

He also called on CITES, the international animal trade regulation body, to add puffins to its list of protected species during its conference, which takes place next month.

Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting

According to recent figures, the puffin population in Iceland has dropped from seven million to just 5.4 million in the space of a decade.

Meanwhile, the Shetland island of Fair Isle has seen its puffin population halved from 20,000 to just 10,000 in the last thirty years.

Sir Roger Gale, chairman of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, blasted trophy hunters, telling the publication:

Personally, I regard the whole practice as abhorrent. I don’t believe in trophy hunting at all for any species. I don’t think there is any excuse for it. I happen to be at the moment at least the leader of the UK delegation for the council of Europe where there are two at least Icelandic representatives and I will be discussing the issue with them and see what if anything can be done in Iceland. I believe there is much more tourism to be generated by preservation and conservation rather than by killing puffins.

Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting

In 2015, puffins were listed at ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conversation of Nature, meaning they are at high risk of extinction in the wild.

Many of the birds being hunted in Iceland are used to serve food to tourists, having been part of the country’s unique cuisine for centuries.

Some MPs, including the Conservative Henry Smith, have backed the campaign to ban trophy hunters from bringing puffins back into the UK.

PA Images

He said:

We have seen a huge decline in puffins especially along the West Coast [and] it is extremely distressing to see that a much-loved bird is being killed as trophies in Iceland.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs said:

Puffins are one of the nation’s most iconic seabirds and, as with all wildlife, their protection is a high priority for this Government. We take the conservation of species seriously and work with organisations such as CITES to agree tough global guidelines to protect animals at risk.

