Puppy And Cat Cuddle Up On Sofa As They Gaze Out Of Garden Window
Friendships are a beautiful thing, but there’s arguably something so much more heartwarming about a love between two creatures we would never expect to grow so close.
Cats and dogs are both very different animals who are often brought together in our family homes, but when they grow close to one another, it really is something special to see.
That’s exactly what has happened between five-month-old Beagle puppy Bo and his feline friend, Jasper the black cat.
An adorable video, captured by Bo and Jasper’s human, Lisa Plummer, from North Liberty, Indiana, shows Bo jumping up onto the back of a couch to birdwatch out the window, before affectionately putting an arm around his furry friend.
The pair then continue to sit, looking out the window and watching birds, passing the time just like two good friends should.
Lisa said:
I was super excited to catch this beautiful bonding moment of two animals showing love for one another.
It needs to be shared with the world. I want people to remember to slow down, live and love in the moment with who you are with.
Sharing the video on Facebook, Lisa wrote:
Bo loves his cat siblings so much – but they literally drive me crazy with their constant chaos.
This sweet moment melted my heart and made me want to take back all the bad things I’ve said about them.
It wasn’t long before the post was flooded with comments from people gushing over the incredible cuteness of the canine-feline friendship.
‘This is the cutest thing,’ one person comment, while another added: ‘You take the birds, I’ll get the squirrels.’
Friendship goals.
