Puppy Dies From Heart Attack During Firework Display

In an absolute tragedy, an 18-week-old puppy has died from a heart attack due to the loud noises caused by fireworks.

Molly, a young terrier, was only 18 weeks old when fireworks and loud bangs in the Wombwell and lower Darfield area in South Yorkshire caused a fright that would result in her untimely and tragic death.

A woman called Susan Paterson shared the devastatingly sad news in a Public Facebook group called Wombwell Wise, and urged people to ‘please think of the animals’.

She then urged people to follow the FAB Anti random Firework page and sign their petition calling for a full review of laws around fireworks in order to protect animals from injury and distress.

Julie Doorne, who began the petition, wrote:

They don’t only suffer psychologically, but also physically as many attempt to run away from, or hide from, the bangs. With extreme noise levels and people being able to let off fireworks any time of year, it’s difficult for those who care for animals to be able to put measures in place to protect their animals.

It is for that reason Julie is calling for an urgent review of firework regulations to restrict use and prevent needless animal suffering.

The petition, which has nearly 500,000 signatures already, states around 40% of all dogs are fearful of loud noises (RSPCA stats say 45%), like those that come from fireworks, meaning thousands of animals’ lives are ‘made a misery by random fireworks’.

It also says dogs, cats, other pets, livestock and wildlife are all affected, and that the RSPCA have had frequent reports of horses harming themselves by crashing into stable doors and fences because ‘these poor animals don’t understand what is causing the loud bangs and bright flashes’.

The petition calls for the 2003 Fireworks Act and the 2004 Fireworks Regulations should now encompass:

– Restricting private use, not just purchase, of fireworks to traditional dates (November 5th, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year, Diwali) – Reduce maximum permitted decibels for private use fireworks from 120, which is above the human pain threshold, to 97. – Require public firework displays to be licensed – Require firework packaging to be labelled indicating noise level – Restricting private use, not just purchase, of fireworks to traditional dates (November 5th, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year, Diwali) – Reduce maximum permitted decibels for private use fireworks from 120, which is above the human pain threshold, to 97. – Require public firework displays to be licensed – Require firework packaging to be labelled indicating noise level

Since a debate in parliament in January 2018 on the issue of firework safety, there has been little movement from the UK Government on the issue.

Julie signed off the petition saying:

When it comes to fireworks, animals need protecting.

The RSPCA website has hints and tips about how to keep your pets feeling safe and calm during fireworks including walking them during daylight hours to avoid when fireworks are likely to be set off, closing windows and curtains to muffle sound, put on music or the TV to mask firework sounds, creating quiet spaces where your dog can feel in more control and creating hiding places around the home.

For cats, the RSPCA recommend microchipping in case they’re startled and escape, or simply making sure your cat is inside during fireworks.

Smaller animals should have their cages partly covered with blankets to muffle sound as well as providing bedding they can burrow into.

For the sake of saving animal lives, like that of poor Molly, we need to all be more conscious of the effects of fireworks on animals. Only once we have an understanding will we be able to protect animals from needless death.

Please sign the petition.

