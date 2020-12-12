unilad
Rabbit Show Jumping Is The Cutest Most Difficult Sport We’ve Ever Seen

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Dec 2020 18:19
We’ve all heard of horse show jumping and dog show jumping, but what about the lesser known and arguably much cuter rabbit show jumping?

Nope, I’d never heard of it either, but it is in fact a thing, believe it or not, and we decided to give it a go ourselves.

On a recent trip to Sweden, Jez and Tom stopped by Gothenburg to have a punt at the adorable sport, as part of UNILAD Adventure’s Bucket List.

You can check out how they got on here:

In the sport, which was founded in Sweden in the 1970s, the rabbits have two minutes to get around the course as quickly as possible, however they get penalised every time they knock over a hurdle.

While Tom tried to set up his very own rabbit show jumping betting league, Jez was busy getting a tad distracted by the furry creatures. I mean, you can’t really blame him, can you?

It wasn’t until the pair got to meet Toya, a Sweden-wide renowned show jumping bunny, that they released just what these rabbits were capable.

‘She was flying mate, she was flawless! She’s the Zlatan of rabbits in Sweden,’ the impressed pair gushed.

But sadly, it wasn’t quite simple when it was Jez and Tom’s turn to give it all they’ve got, like a pair of Duracell bunnies.

Paired up with Dedrick the rabbit, Tom went up against Jez, who was battling it out with Melvin, and it went pretty much as well as you’d expect, from two people who’ve never show jumped with rabbits before. Fantastic stuff

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, Sweden

 