Raccoons Use Air Ducts To Break Into Bank

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 22 Oct 2020 13:35
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA/Facebook

A California bank was invaded by two masked intruders yesterday, October 21, who snuck along the air ducts.

However, things went dreadfully wrong for the wannabe thieves – they’re raccoons, by the way – when they fell through some ceiling tiles and onto the floor below, leaving them trapped in the branch!

The heist came to a sudden halt when a customer noticed the cheeky little creatures while withdrawing money from an ATM outside the bank in Redwood City.

Raccoons Use Air Ducts To Break Into BankRaccoons Use Air Ducts To Break Into BankSPCA

Instead of calling the police to apprehend the duo, eyewitnesses called the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and staff went to put an end to the charade.

Photographs taken at the scene show the raccoons sitting on desk, wandering through the bank halls and generally getting up to no good.

‘It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responder,’ Buffy Martin Tarbox from the SPCA told ABC7.

‘The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank, and after about 10 minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank.’

Well, not without swag bags filled with cash, of course.

Raccoons Use Air Ducts To Break Into BankRaccoons Use Air Ducts To Break Into BankSPCA
Tarbox explained that the bank was filled with the creatures’ muddy footprints, which led them to believe that they climbed a tree to get onto the roof of the bank, before crawling through the air ducts and subsequently falling through some tiles and onto the bank floor. It really does sound like the plot to a movie! Maybe the fifth Ocean’s film?

‘There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn’t abscond with any money,’ he continued.

While the animal organisation is used to rescuing animals from a variety of different situations, this is the first time they’ve ever been involved in shutting down some organised raccoon crime.

Can we please get Disney on the phone, because this would make a fantastic film!

