Rare Baby Panda Twins Born In China During Pandemic Named Safe And Sound
A pair of adorable panda twins born in China last month have been named ‘Ping Ping’ and ‘An An’, which means ‘Safe’ and ‘Sound’ in English.
It’s hoped these one-month-old babies, born on March 17 at the Chengdu Research and Breeding Base of Giant Panda, will bring a sense of hope to the world at this difficult time.
Born to a 16-year-old giant panda named Fuwa – ‘Lucky Doll’ – Safe and Sound are the very first set of panda twins born in captivity this year anywhere in the world.
As per the MailOnline, these sweet cubs weighed a respective 159.8 grams (0.35 pounds) and 119.5g (0.26lb) at birth.
They now weigh over 1kg (2.2lb) and 800g (1.76lb) respectively, and are said to be healthy and doing well.
New footage shared by state broadcaster CCTV, shows the siblings – now much bigger and furrier – being showered with affection by their proud mama.
Researcher Wu Kongju said:
This is the fifth time Fuwa has become a mother. It is very rare for pandas to give birth in spring. She is turning 17 this year and now has eight babies.
It is also rare for Fuwa to show this much affection towards her babies. We are very glad.
Safe and Sound are definitely preferable choices than some of the more, erm, unusual names which have emerged in the wake of the outbreak.
As reported by Sky News, a set of human twins born in Chhattisgarh, India, has been named Covid and Corona, with the parents hoping this would remind them of the hardships they faced during the pandemic.
The mother told news agency Press Trust of India:
The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable.
Welcome to the world, Ping Ping and An An!
