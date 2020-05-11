Rare Blue Dragons Are Washing Up On Island Beach In Texas

One washed up right next to my foot at some point, luckily I saw him and didn’t step on it. Hunter really wanted to touch it, I don’t blame him, I did too, as they look very soft and squishy. But we discussed that since we have no clue what they are we better not.

After thinking about it he even said: ‘He might be like the poison dart frog mom, he is kind of brightly colored, which is a warning.’ Smart kid.