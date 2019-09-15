Rare Dalmatian Magpie Spotted And Photographed At Side Of Road

Sandy Goddard

We’re used to seeing mixed dog breeds sport each other’s patterns but a Dalmation-like magpie spotted by a woman in Australia certainly offers a unique sight.

Sandy Goddard was travelling from work this week when she spotted the rare bird at the side of a busy road just outside Geelong, Victoria.

Spotting a magpie isn’t that uncommon, however they’re usually characterised by large black and white patches and a long tail. As evident in the photos, this wasn’t your average magpie.

According to ABC, Birdlife Australia’s Mick Roderick said the bird could be described as ‘piebald’; an animal which has a pattern of pigmented spots.

Roderick explained unusual pattern was caused by a rare condition called leucism, a genetic variation in the cells responsible for producing black pigment.

He explained:

Birders would probably describe [it] as being ‘piebald’, but its plumage is explained by a condition called ‘leucism’. It’s very uncommon. This bird has a good mix of dark (normal) and leucistic feathers, which is what makes it look piebald.

When Sandy first spotted the bird, she thought it was a ‘weird-looking rock’ until it started moving. The passerby, who enjoys bird photography, managed to capture some clear images of the magpie.

She commented:

He was right out the front of a house and they probably see him everyday and don’t even realise how special it is.

Images of the bird were shared on Sandy’s photography page, where they gained a lot of interest.

She wrote:

Very excited to find this pied leucistic magpie (I think, I mean I know its a magpie but hope I’m right on the leucistic front) on the way home tonight. How cool is he (or she). Not the best photos cause I was running late for an appointment and didn’t have time to stop and take my normal 3/4 hr to stalk……

After seeing the images, some locals contacted Sandy to tell her they had been watching the bird for around 18 months, with a few suspecting it has a nest in the area, as well as a mate and young.

Eurasian magpies, characterised by jet black and white feathers and purple, green and blue-streaked wings, are common in the UK, while Australian magpies are native to Australia and southern New Guinea.

According to Birdlife Australia, Australian magpies are common in the country and are found wherever there is a combination of trees and adjacent open areas, including parks and playing fields.

Like Eurasian magpies they are mostly black and white, though the plumage pattern varies across its range. Its nape, upper tail and shoulder are white in males but grey in females, and across most of Australia the remainder of the body is black.

Despite its unusual appearance, Sandy said the magpie appeared to be doing well.

