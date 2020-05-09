unilad
Rare Leopard Caught On Camera Wins Safari Photography Competition

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 May 2020 18:39
LeopardLeopardJam Press/@naturesart

An amazing photo of a leopard relaxing in a tree has won the Viewbugs Safari Wildlife Photo Contest.

The image by @naturesart is titled ‘Leopard at Rest’ and beat several other photographers to be the Grand Jury Winner.

Every year, thousands of eager tourists flock to the African Safari in hopes to capture the perfect wildlife shot.

With this in mind, Viewbug, a unique photography community and photo sharing site, created the competition so photographers could debut their work.

LeopardLeopardJam Press/@naturesart
While @naturesart won the title of Grand Jury Winner, the competition’s runner’s up and those who were allocated the ‘People’s Choice’ title also had their stunning photographs shared for everyone to see.

The 21 image collection includes pictures of a heartwarming moment between a lioness and her cubs, a gorgeous photo of a cheetah with the moon in the background and an elephant having a stare off with what appears to be a warthog in the foreground.

NellyNellyJam Press/Peter-Strydom
LionessLionessJam Press/@KarenCelella
LeopardLeopardJam Press/@Carlos_Santero

A personal favourite is of a leopard cup with giant blue eyes staring directly up at the camera, giving Puss In Boots’ famous stare a run for its money.

Blue eyesBlue eyesJam Press/@jimu247

One photographer captured an incredible silhouette image of a female lion perched on a rock against a captivating sunset.

LionLionJam Press/@kathrynsklenakdannay

This photo shows a lone giraffe trotting against a field of grass in the beautiful safari landscape.

GiraffeeGiraffeeJam Press/@Sumeet_Mittal_Clicks

Here you’ll see a mother hyena grooming her young one in a loving display of affection.

JAm PressJAm PressJam Press/@VanquishStudios

An Instagram user managed to capture a magnificent image of a mother rhino walking next to her baby cub.

RhinosRhinosJam Press/@delhunter

Thes beautiful pictures of zebras at a drinking hole could easily be framed and hung on your dining room wall.

ZebrasZebrasJam Press/@ChrisIS
Zebras 2Zebras 2Jam Press/@moraleyder

You can see the rest of the stunning photos here.

