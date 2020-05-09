Rare Leopard Caught On Camera Wins Safari Photography Competition

Leopard Jam Press/@naturesart

An amazing photo of a leopard relaxing in a tree has won the Viewbugs Safari Wildlife Photo Contest.

Advert

The image by @naturesart is titled ‘Leopard at Rest’ and beat several other photographers to be the Grand Jury Winner.

Every year, thousands of eager tourists flock to the African Safari in hopes to capture the perfect wildlife shot.

With this in mind, Viewbug, a unique photography community and photo sharing site, created the competition so photographers could debut their work.

Leopard Jam Press/@naturesart

Advert

While @naturesart won the title of Grand Jury Winner, the competition’s runner’s up and those who were allocated the ‘People’s Choice’ title also had their stunning photographs shared for everyone to see.

The 21 image collection includes pictures of a heartwarming moment between a lioness and her cubs, a gorgeous photo of a cheetah with the moon in the background and an elephant having a stare off with what appears to be a warthog in the foreground.

Nelly Jam Press/Peter-Strydom

Lioness Jam Press/@KarenCelella

Leopard Jam Press/@Carlos_Santero

A personal favourite is of a leopard cup with giant blue eyes staring directly up at the camera, giving Puss In Boots’ famous stare a run for its money.

Blue eyes Jam Press/@jimu247

One photographer captured an incredible silhouette image of a female lion perched on a rock against a captivating sunset.

Advert

Lion Jam Press/@kathrynsklenakdannay

This photo shows a lone giraffe trotting against a field of grass in the beautiful safari landscape.

Giraffee Jam Press/@Sumeet_Mittal_Clicks

Here you’ll see a mother hyena grooming her young one in a loving display of affection.

JAm Press Jam Press/@VanquishStudios

An Instagram user managed to capture a magnificent image of a mother rhino walking next to her baby cub.

Rhinos Jam Press/@delhunter

Thes beautiful pictures of zebras at a drinking hole could easily be framed and hung on your dining room wall.

Zebras Jam Press/@ChrisIS

Zebras 2 Jam Press/@moraleyder

You can see the rest of the stunning photos here.

Advert