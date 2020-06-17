Rare White Humpback Whale Spotted Off Coast Of Australia

Migaloo is one of around 40,000 humpback whales so essentially it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack. So when people see or may have seen this individual people get really excited and start to try and predict his movements.

Migaloo is like the rock star for the ocean world because he’s showing that we should care about the ocean. But also remembering that because he’s so famous we need to be aware of our actions on the water.