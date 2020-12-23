Rare White Moose Pictured Roaming Countryside In Incredible Photos

The legendary white moose first appeared in western Värmland sometime in the 1930s, they are not albino but according to researchers they have a defect in the genetic code, which means the coat does not store pigment. The phenomenon is called leucism, they have brown eyes and brown horns just like normal moose.

The animal can become lighter, partly white or completely white in colour, however, eyes, beak and claws often have normal pigmentation, in contrast to albinism.