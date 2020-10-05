Rats Are Being Taught To Drive Tiny Cars To Lower Their Stress Levels
Rats have been taught to drive tiny cars in a bid to help them feel less stressed.
Sometimes, life imitates art. In this instance, a university experiment is reminiscent of Stuart Little cruising around in his red convertible.
Researchers at the University of Richmond in Virginia tasked a group of 11 rats with a simple task: operating a small plastic car in order to receive a small piece of Froot Loop cereal.
The study, published in Behavioural Brain Research, saw the rats drive rodent-operated vehicles (ROVs), essentially small electric cars fashioned from a set of wheels, an aluminium plate, a clear plastic jar and a thread of copper wire which allowed the animals to choose which direction they wanted to go.
While it took several months of driving training, the rats eventually learned to drive and steer the ROVs.
However, of the rats tested, six were housed in standard laboratory cages, while the other five lived in a more hospitable habitat, dubbed an ‘enriched environment’, throughout their training. As a result, the latter animals were better drivers.
Dr Kelly Lambert, study author and professor of Behavioral Neuroscience at the university, told IFLScience:
The findings that the animals housed in a complex environment had more efficient learning in the driving task confirms that the brain is a plastic organ that is molded by our experiences to some extent.
I tell my students that they are accountable for what they do with their brains every day of their lives – more challenging and enriching lifestyles lead to more complex neural networks.
Lambert continued: ‘We also see that the rats had healthier stress hormone profiles with the driving training. We think this learning task and operating the ROV may be an animal model for agency or self-efficacy – two elements that are critical for mental health.’
The researchers also tested the animals’ faeces for stress hormone corticosterone, a hormone tied to stress, and dehydroepiandrosterone, a hormone which controls stress.
Regardless of their environments, all of the rats exhibited higher levels of dehydroepiandrosterone and lower corticosterone, indicating the animals felt more relaxed having learned a new complex skills. Lambert urged that we should take a further look at ‘different types of tasks and really respect that behaviour can change our neurochemistry’.
She added: ‘It reminds us that we can use challenging tasks with preclinical animal work to learn more about human challenging behavior and cognitive systems.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Mental Health, Now, Rats, Science, Stress, University of Richmond, US, Virginia
CreditsBehavioural Brain Research and 1 other
Behavioural Brain Research
Enriched environment exposure accelerates rodent driving skills
IFLScience
Teaching Rats To Drive Tiny Cars Helps Them Relax, Scientists Discover