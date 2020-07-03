Real-Life Sharknado Moment As Massive Bird Spotted Carrying Big Fish In South Carolina Kelly Burbage/Facebook

Who had ‘Sharknado comes to life’ on their 2020 bingo card?

Just when you think things can’t get any stranger, the wacky film appears to have been recreated with real-life footage of a huge bird sweeping through the sky carrying a massive fish.

The bizarre scene was caught on camera by Kelly Burbage in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, while numerous beachgoers relaxed along the coast. Kelly was reportedly in her apartment building when she saw the massive bird swoop over the sand, clinging tightly to the prey caught between its talons.

Check out the video here:

Eagle? Condor? caught a shark in Myrtle Beach! Posted by Kelly Burbage on Friday, June 26, 2020

Sharing the video on Facebook, Kelly questioned whether the bird was an eagle or a condor, but social media users were quick to jump in and explain that it was more likely an osprey, otherwise known as a sea hawk or fish hawk.

Osprey can have a wingspan between of between five and six feet and weigh up to 4.4lbs. According to National Geographic, ospreys are excellent fishers and survive off little else, with fish making up about 99% of their diet.

As a result of their eating habits, the birds can be found near ponds, rivers, lakes, coastal waterways and, evidently, Myrtle Beach.

Huge bird carries fish over Mrytle Beach Kelly Burbage/Facebook

The type of fish seen in the video remains more of a mystery, though when she first posted the footage Kelly announced it was a shark. The resemblance is certainly clear, with the fish’s crescent-shaped, grey tail flailing through the sky.

If that were indeed the case, it really would be like Sharknado brought to life, because the scene is almost identical to how the film begins. Obviously, the possibility of having sharks fall from the sky is not what we need right now, when going to the beach is enough of an ordeal in itself.

Thankfully, however, the osprey’s catch is more likely a giant Spanish mackerel; a common fish found in Myrtle Beach waters.

Still, the sight is just about as bizarre as we can expect these days, with one Twitter user commenting: ‘If 2020 was a nature scene…’

With the first half of the year consisting of worldwide lockdowns, the news of a Jurassic Park-style mosquito experiment and Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle, the viral video indicates that things probably aren’t going to get any less weird any time soon.

Hopefully the world’s recreation of Sharknado will stop with the video and we won’t see any actual shark-filled tornadoes heading our way, but I suppose anything’s possible these days.