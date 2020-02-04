Real Life Simba And Rafiki Captured Recreating Lion King Isn’t Actually Cute At All

The baboon was grooming the little lion cub as if it was a baby baboon… The males do a lot of grooming but the care given… was the same care given by a female to one of her own young.

In 20 years of guiding southern and east Africa, I have witnessed baboons viciously killing leopard cubs and have heard of baboons killing lion cubs. But I have never seen the care and attention given to a lion cub in this manner.

This will remain one of my most interesting sightings.