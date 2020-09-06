Fearless Goat Breaks Into Cop Car, Eats Officer’s Paperwork

Here is a little Friday humor to help lighten the mood.

[…] To explain what you are about to see, the deputy went to a residence to serve some civil papers. The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to reteat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs. Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!

Eventhough she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!