Fearless Goat Breaks Into Cop Car, Eats Officer’s Paperwork
A badass goat broke into a cop car in Georgia and ate all the officer’s paperwork – and the animal literally didn’t give two sh*ts.
Fortunately, footage of the hilarious incident, which took place on September 1, was caught on the Douglas County deputy’s bodycam.
The officer was visiting a home and left her car door open, and upon returning to the vehicle she discovered the goat casually standing in the car, chowing down on the paperwork left on the passenger seat.
After the officer eventually managed to coax it out of the car, the goat butted her and knocked her over while she tried to wrestle the paperwork out of its mouth.
See the goat in action here:
The video was shared on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Friday, September 4, where it explained what happened.
The post read:
Here is a little Friday humor to help lighten the mood.
[…] To explain what you are about to see, the deputy went to a residence to serve some civil papers. The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to reteat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs. Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!
Eventhough she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!
Since the entertaining footage was shared yesterday, it’s been shared more than 2,000 times, with many people commenting on how funny they found it.
One person joked, ‘The homeowner can truthfully say, ‘Those cops sometimes really get my goat’.’ Another person said, ‘Lmao! You can’t make this stuff up! ‘Ummm…so boss a goat ate my homework’.’
Someone else commented, ‘Omg that was hilarious! Goats are so much fun! Deputized that goat & make him your partner,’ as someone else wrote, ‘You can’t make this stuff up.’
That goat truly is the G.O.A.T.
