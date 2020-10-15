Red Squirrel And Pheasant Face Off Over Some Nuts SWNS

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, and while we’re used to seeing animals asserting their authority in the food chain on the likes of Sir David Attenborough’s documentaries, it’s not very often we see the battle between vegetarian animals.

That’s what makes these photographs by amateur photographer Louise Philips so spectacular.

The GP had left out some hazelnuts for the squirrels at a hide in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, when a dramatic fight broke out between a red squirrel and a pheasant.

Louise, from Dunfermline, Fife, said, ‘I rented the hide for the day to try and see the red squirrels. The pheasant just sauntered in to get in on the food.’

‘There were some hazelnuts but the pheasant was eating some bird seed that had also been left out. The squirrel wasn’t happy with the pheasant in his face,’ she continued.

The pair got into the ultimate showdown as they battled for the tasty nuts, which the pheasant tried desperately to steal from the feisty squirrel.

Fortunately, 40-year-old Louise happened to have her camera with her at the time, and the images she managed to capture are nothing short of incredible.

They show the squirrel making a beeline for the pheasant in a desperate attempt to protect its nuts, before the bird fights back, clawing at the critter.

‘It was the squirrel that attacked first and the pheasant jumped and clawed back in reaction,’ Louise explained.

‘It lasted just seconds, then the squirrel backed off. I think it realised it had bitten off more than it could chew. I didn’t quite believe what I saw – I was quite surprised.’

Quick, someone get David Attenborough on the phone!