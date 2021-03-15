Reddit Stock Traders Are Using Their Gamestop Wealth To Help Save Gorillas

PA Images

Armed with cash to burn after the GameStop stock surge, Reddit traders are using their wealth to help save gorillas.

Earlier in February, GME’s share price reached unprecedented highs thanks to the coordinated efforts of wallstreetbets, a trading subreddit, and beyond, bidding to hit back at hedge funds that had shorted the retailer’s stock – aka, hoping it would fail.

Advert 10

While all the hoopla has mostly settled, we now have everyday people holding substantial amounts of cash after sweating out the big traders. Instead of pouring it into luxuries, many are helping to save gorillas out in the wild.

Several members of wallstreetbets have donated towards saving gorillas, with efforts centering on the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a leading charity for the protection of endangered mountain gorillas.

Gorillas like Segasira, Urungano and Ishimwe have been adopted, credited to names such as WSB Community, Jim Cramer’s Tears and F*ck Melvin Capital, the latter of which takes aim at a hedge fund, one of the core players in the GameStop chaos.

Advert 10

Dr. Tara Stoinski, the director of the charity, even released a video thanking the traders, saying, ‘I’ve just been made aware that you’ve been adopting gorillas via our website. I just wanted to say thank you so much for this incredible support.’

Its official Twitter also wrote, ‘Wow! We are overwhelmed by the support we are seeing from @Official_WSB and people from around the world! We have raised $77k already today! Thank you all!’

Advert 10

The charity’s website reads, ‘Saving gorillas is an important mission, but the value of this work is even more far reaching. When gorillas are protected, so are their forest habitats, which are critical ecosystems that support our planet and all life on Earth.’

It adds, ‘Our holistic conservation efforts also directly help people and communities, improving the health and livelihoods of people who live near the gorillas and helping to build the next generation of conservationists in Africa.’

One Reddit user explained, ‘Paying it forward is the best thing this community can do to counter the constant bias and hit pieces by Those Invested In Our Failure. The trimmed hedges we collect get redistributed to the apes. Such is the circle of crayons.’

Advert 10

While the subreddit attracted headlines for putting immense pressure on hedge funds, traders have been making donations to a number of different causes for weeks now. There’s even a whole thread dedicated to members sharing their adoptions and plans for future donations.

If you’d like to donate to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, click here.