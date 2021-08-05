Reptile Named ‘Darth Gator’ Tries To Escape During Feeding Time

@thereptilezoo/TikTok

Impressive, most impressive: a reptile named ‘Darth Gator’ plotted a quick escape during feeding time at the zoo.

The Reptile Zoo recently shared a clip of one of its staff preparing to feed two alligators. Straight away, the pair can be seen flailing to get close to the opening, with the worker holding a stick and some delicious raw meat for them to chomp on.

However, the force was strong with Darth Gator, who decided to alter the deal of dinner time. Fortunately, the zookeeper didn’t have to pray on him altering it further.

In the TikTok, you can see Darth Gator inching out of the tank, before falling out onto the ground. While this would surely be terrifying to normal people, the woman appears to find the whole thing rather hilarious. ‘How is she laughing in that situation,’ one user commented. ‘She’s definitely laughing in fear,’ another suggested.

The first video has amassed more than 69 million views. The question is: did they manage to get him back in the water?

Thankfully, they did. In a follow-up clip, two of the staff can be seen picking up Darth and helping him get back in the tank as he swings his tail around.

Many viewers commented asking why the reptile didn’t bite, as he initially appears a little distressed. ‘Years and years of holding him while he was small. It paid off because besides feeding time he is so sweet… of course still a wild animal,’ the zoo explained.

‘Only one way out and only one way in… luckily we raised Darth from a baby and he’s very mellow for a gator,’ it also wrote.