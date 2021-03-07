Rescue Cat Hired By Opticians To Help Children Feel Comfortable Getting Glasses

Truffles The Kitty/Facebook

For those of us who aren’t blessed with 20:20 vision, it’s no secret that picking your first pair of glasses can be a daunting task, especially when you’re a child.

But one optician has hired the purr-fect employee to help kids feel more comfortable when it comes to wearing glasses.

Danielle Crull, who owns A Child’s Eyes in Mechanicburg, Pennsylvania, adopted Truffles the cat back in 2016, and gave her a very im-paw-tant role at her opticians.

Truffles the kitty is on hand at the store to make children feel more comfortable, and she even has her own range of pawesome frames.

‘Truffles is a champion for vision, an encourager to children. Truffles wears glasses to help children everywhere feel more comfortable in theirs,’ says Truffles’ official Facebook page.

Crull has trained Truffles to wear 20 different pairs of glasses without lenses, a pair of sunglasses with lenses and even an eyepatch, to help children get over their insecurities.

Many kids are diagnosed with amblyopia, which is often known as a lazy eye, and are given an eyepatch as treatment.

‘One of the best reminders for those that face hard times and struggles is to know you are not alone. Kids who patch their eyes to treat amblyopia and other vision disorders need to know this one simple thing…they are not alone,’ a post on Truffles’ Facebook reads.

‘When a child wears an eye patch, it can be uncomfortable, they suffer decreased vision and they often feel all alone in their struggle. That’s why support groups for families with amblyopia are so important. When I child sees another child patching, or maybe a kitty like me, they know they can do it too!’

What a purr-fect message to send to children.