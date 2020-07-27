Rescue Dog Collapses On England's Highest Mountain, Has To Be Rescued SWNS

A rescue team was called out to England’s highest mountain for an important mission: helping a huge St. Bernard rescue dog.

Daisy had been climbing Scafell Pike in the Lake District with her owners on Friday, July 24, when she ‘collapsed’, reportedly ‘displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move’.

Her owners kept her hydrated and well-fed until Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team arrived to put the 55kg pooch in a stretcher and carry her all the way down, in an extraordinary effort that lasted around five hours.

Check out a video of Daisy’s mountain rescue below:

When Cumbria Police contacted the rescue team about Daisy’s situation, its members ‘didn’t need to think twice about mobilising and deploying to help retrieve’ her.

A spokesperson for Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team explained:

In advance of getting on location, advice had been sought from several local vets regarding pain relief, possible issues specific to that breed of dog and how best to handle them in such stressful situations. On reaching their location, team members carefully introduced themselves to Daisy so as not to cause any additional distress.

St. Bernard Daisy Mountain Rescue SWNS

While Daisy was reluctant at first, the team was able to soften her up with ‘the help of a treat or two’, allowing them to ‘assess her condition and administer analgesia for the pain’.

The spokesperson added: ‘A few different tactics needed to be tried until both Daisy and her stretcher bearers were all satisfied and progress downhill could be made.’

St. Bernard Daisy Mountain Rescue SWNS

St. Bernard dogs are notoriously large, used as working dogs in the western Alps and known for playing key roles in alpine rescues. As for Daisy, ‘she apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks’.

As the team moved down the mountain, ‘it had become quickly apparent that Daisy’s cooperation was going to be essential if we were to make progress as Daisy made sure we knew that if she didn’t want to do something, she wasn’t going to do it’.

St. Bernard Daisy Mountain Rescue SWNS

However, ‘after a little persuasion’ and ‘of course, plenty more treats’, things became easier, as the spokesperson explained:

Daisy very quickly settled down with her chin resting on the head guard, having realised that we were trying to help her. From there on, apart from the odd little adjustment, the evacuation was found to be not that much different to a normal adult evacuation which is of course is the bread and butter of our team, which we have done hundreds of times before.

Daisy had a ‘hard start’ in life until she was rescued by her current owners only a few months ago. After reaching the bottom of the mountain, she had a ‘good night’s sleep, snoring a little louder than normal’ and is now back to her ‘usual high spirits’.