Rescue Dog Kratu Is Completely Sh*t At Crufts But We Still Love Him

Crufts is full of talented pooches capable of showcasing a splendid roll over on command; all while swishing about looking very glossy and not a bit like they would rather be stomping around in puddles.

However, one adorable dog has rampaged his way into the hallowed history books of the prestigious dog-judging competition, by being remarkably – hilariously – shit at Crufts.

This year, sweet rescue dog Kratu had been embarking on his last hurrah at Crufts before retirement, and – like many of us about to leave a job behind – was no longer concerned about playing by the rules.

With a big, daft grin on his face, the Carpathian-Mioritic mix stole the annual Birmingham based dog show through the force of sheer silliness.

The famously playful Kratu kicked things off by sniffing and hiding in tunnels; appearing quite happy to make up his own routine for his final Crufts appearance.

After having firmly established himself as the fluffy, lovable rogue of the show, Kratu went on to pinch the big stick he had been supposed to gracefully leap over, before gleefully dashing off with it.

One confused announcer could be heard stating that Kratu’s rebellion was ‘definitely against the rules’, while the other confirmed, ‘that has to be a few faults, that’.

Although Kratu may not have impressed the judges, he has earned himself legions of fans who have fallen in love with his award-worthy sense of fun.

Kratu is having such fun and that’s all that really matters. He’s a joy to watch, I needed this right now!

Kratu, you’re a legend, laughed so much watching this, what a lovely boy you are.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time Kratu’s rather eccentric approach to Crufts has won the hearts of the British public.

Just last year, the Romanian dog left viewers in stitches after merrily darting around the course while expertly dodging all the obstacles; his long-suffering handler Tessa Eagle Swan in hot pursuit.

At one point, he actually dove into one of the tunnels and refused to leave; eventually coaxed out by the sound of the audience’s applause.

Taking to Twitter after peacing out from the contest, Kratu/his human wrote, ‘We had the best time. That’s how you retire’.

Now looking towards tunnels anew, Kratu would do well to try his paw at comedy. Petition to change the name Crufts to Krufts in Kratu’s honour?