Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Becomes Mum To Orphaned Kittens Sunshine Dog Rescue/Facebook

A rescue doing who lost her puppies has become a mum to a litter of orphaned kittens, and it’s the wholesome content the world needs right now.

Advert

Georgia, an Australian Shephard Mix, was rescued by Sunshine Dog Rescue after she was found by a gas station near the US-Mexico border. Soon after arriving into their care, it was discovered that Georgia was pregnant.

An exciting time soon turned into a devastating one after Georgia sadly lost all her pups who were born prematurely. Anita Osa, founder of Sunshine Dog Rescue based in Phoenix, Arizona, said the dog was heartbroken after her pups died.

Sunshine Dog Rescue/Facebook

Speaking to ABC 15 Anita said, ‘I’ve never had a mum dog lose a whole litter before. The best way I could describe it was she was frantic. It was so sad, she was looking for those babies. She tore up the toddler mattress we had her on, trying to find her babies.’

Advert

In a bid to heal Georgia’s broken heart, Anita put out a call on social media asking for animals that were in need of a lactating mother where someone got in touch about a trio of orphaned kittens needing looking after.

Here’s what happened next…

Apprehensive that Georgia would accept the kittens as her own, she introduced them to her to discover there was an immediate bond between the dog and kittens.

Anita explained:

I introduced them to her gently. I first bought one out and let her sniff it, and she seemed to accept it, so I brought the others out. It’s amazing to see how she instantly calmed down. I think for the kittens, they have no idea that Georgia is a dog.

Amazingly, Georgia even lets the small cats nurse on her as well, however her milk production to apparently low.

Sunshine Dog Rescue/Facebook

Advert

Anita continued, ‘They do nurse on her. She cleans them and everything but the bond is strong. It’s really something to see, she protects those kittens just as if they were her babies.’

Georgia isn’t the only one to have taken to the kittens, Anita did too after admitting that she wasn’t really a cat person but said that the kittens were super cute.

Adding to the wonderfulness of the situation, apparently all four members of the unorthodox family have been adopted. Here’s hoping they found the puuurfect families.