Rescue Dog Who Never Had His Own Garden Built One By Loving Owners Supplied

Finding a forever home as an older pooch can be hard work, but when there’s anxiety and medical issues involved, there’s no guarantee a doggo will find the loving home it deserves.

Bentley the bloodhound’s anxiety was through the roof when he finally reached his human, KaTarra Taylor, after already going through four different homes.

But, KaTarra refused to give up on the adorable pooch, and together, they’ve worked through his anxiety issues to give him the happy life he’s always dreamed of.

Although Bentley still has his own struggles, he gets better by the day, and his humans couldn’t imagine a life where he wasn’t a part of the family.

When Bentley and KaTarra first came together, Taylor was living in a one-bedroom apartment. But, after realising her home wouldn’t be big enough for her 120 pound furry friend, she upgraded to a townhouse, alongside her boyfriend Nicholas Evenson.

‘I ended up buying a townhouse so we could stay together,’ KaTarra told The Dodo. ‘It had an enclosed patio that I knew he would like. I couldn’t afford a house with a yard, but I thought I could turn the patio into a small yard with the right help.’

KaTarra could tell just how much Bentley loved playing on the grass, because of how much he enjoyed it every time they went for walks in the park. So, the dog-mama was determined to give her pooch his piece of grass he could play on whenever he wanted.

Just a couple of weeks ago, army veteran Nicholas got work in turning the concrete patio into a pooch’s paradise.

‘I finally decided it was time to get this done last week,’ Taylor explained. ‘My boyfriend Nick was able to get it all done in one day for under $400.’

After several hours of hard graft, the green garden was finally complete, and the couple couldn’t wait to see what Bentley thought of it.

All you have to do is look at the pictures of Bentley soaking up the sun in his new favourite spot to see how much he loves his new garden.

‘Bentley immediately laid down and just stayed there for several hours,’ Taylor said. ‘He seems so happy with it.’

After everything Bentley has been through it is incredible to see him so happy and settled in his forever home with his humans.

Last year, KaTarra and Nicholas adopted a second dog, a senior basset hound called June, who is a loving friend for Bentley too.