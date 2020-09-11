Rescue Goat Becomes Best Friends With Duck That Can’t Walk

A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Gigi laying next to Merlin in the grass and we thought it was so cute. We weren’t too surprised because Gigi is such a cuddler but thought it was just a one-time occurrence. But the next day, she did it again.

Every day, Gigi visits Merlin out in the grass and curls up next to him. It’s like she is trying to comfort him. At first, he seemed a little annoyed but now he grooms her and snuggles with her. They have developed a friendship and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen on the farm.