Rescue Goat Becomes Best Friends With Duck That Can’t Walk
Some of the best friendships are the unexpected ones, like this one between a rescue goat and a duck that can’t walk.
Gigi is a seven-month-old goat that lives at Goats of Anarchy (GOA), a 30-acre animal sanctuary in Hampton, New Jersey, which is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of goats with special needs.
The loving creature is said to act ‘like a mum’ to some of her fellow goats, but one of her strongest bonds is with Merlin, a duck with an injured leg.
Animal rescuers tried to restore Merlin’s mobility with prosthesis, a wheelchair and splinting, but none of the options worked for him, so now he spends much of his time hanging out in the pool with his feathered friends or sunbathing in the grass.
It was during one of his sunbathing sessions that he was approached by Gigi, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.
Speaking about the bizarre friendship to People, GOA founder Leanne Lauricella said:
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Gigi laying next to Merlin in the grass and we thought it was so cute. We weren’t too surprised because Gigi is such a cuddler but thought it was just a one-time occurrence. But the next day, she did it again.
Every day, Gigi visits Merlin out in the grass and curls up next to him. It’s like she is trying to comfort him. At first, he seemed a little annoyed but now he grooms her and snuggles with her. They have developed a friendship and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen on the farm.
Leanne now regularly shares snaps of Gigi and Merlin hanging out to Instagram, and together the pair truly are friendship goals.
