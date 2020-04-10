Rescue Kittens Get To Visit Closed Aquarium To Meet The Fish During Quarantine In Atlanta

With millions of people staying at home and following social distancing guidance set out by the government, businesses around the world have been forced to close.

Bars, restaurants, gyms and theatres remain closed to the public as we do our best to flatten the curve, but that doesn’t mean animals have to miss out on all the fun.

Particularly animals from the Atlanta Humane Society rescue shelter, who last month were treated to an all-access tour of the Georgia Aquarium, with some adorable rescue kittens and puppies getting to see all of the marine life inside.

Two-month-old pups Odie and Carmel joined one-month-old kittens Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Marlin and Bubbles (very apt) on the day trip towards the end of last month.

Adorable footage shows the tiny animals gazing intently at the fish in the tanks within the aquarium, which remains closed to the public. They also got to visit whale sharks and jellyfish, as well as a scuba-diving employee at one point.

In the video, pups Odie and Carmel can be seen playing lovingly with each other underneath the tanks while one of the kittens boops another on the nose. All in all, it’s pretty wholesome content.

The Director of Marketing and Communications at the Atlanta Humane Society, Christina Hill, said they initially brought the puppies to the aquarium ‘to get some cute content’. The kittens then wanted in on the action and the rest, as they say, is history.

Christina explained:

The kittens then got a bit jealous after they heard we took the puppies to the aquarium, so we took them to see the fish the other day too! We want to make sure that we’re filling up your feed with all the cuteness we can provide.

She went onto talk about the guidelines pet owners should follow at this time, adding: ‘If you become ill and can still properly care for your pet, the best solution is keeping your pet in your home with you.’

Christina also said there is currently ‘no evidence’ to suggest that companion animals can spread COVID-19.