Retired Police Dog 'Cries' After Being Reunited With Handler BWBD/Douyin

Get your tissues at the ready folks, because this heart warming story is bound to hit you in the feels after a police dog was reunited with her handler.

German shepherd Wangwang, an eight-year-old retired police dog, cried in joy as she saw her handler for the first time since retiring in June 2019.

A video of their reunion was shared by Xichuan Police on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, where the dog could be seen running up to her former handler and rolling round in excitement for tummy rubs.

At one point, Wangwang even appears to be crying – and she’s not the only one.

See their sweet reunion here:

The video was captioned, ‘Wangwang’s hair is turning white but she is well fed, she is getting fat.’

Wangwang had worked for the Xichuan Police as a sniffer dog at security checkpoints in Henan province, central China, according to the Daily Star.

Since retiring she has found her forever home, but was separated from her handler in the process.

Douyin users commented on the video stating how wholesome they found it. One person wrote, ‘The dog is welling up. Dogs are really loyal companions, please treat her well!’

BWBD/Douyin

Someone else said, ‘You can tell how much Wangwang misses her handler. You can understand when the dog greets you belly up.’

Responding to comments about why the handler wasn’t able to stay with the dog, Xichuan Police explained that it’s purely down to time constrains.

It said, ‘Police dogs are generally well fed at the training centre but our officers could not dedicate their time to play or exercise with retired dogs,’ and added that retired police dogs will be ‘better looked after’ by a family rather than the training centre.

BWBD/Douyin

It’s evident that Wangwang has missed her handler, but I’m sure she’s living her best, retired life with her new family.

While Wangwang rests her paws after several years of service, one Australian police dog has been patrolling the country’s waters and made some new friends in the process.

PD Mako encounter a pair of dolphin while on duty and was completely besotted with the animals. Splashing around the water back and forth, Mako watches them and starts pacing up and down himself.

Check it out:

Western Australia Police Force shared the video on its Facebook page with the caption, ‘Watch this heart-warming encounter unfold as PD Mako meets some curious dolphins in the Swan River.’

Great work, PD Mako.