Rhinoceros Iguana At Irwin Family Zoo Declared Oldest In The World AustraliaZoo/Twitter

A 40-year-old rhinoceros iguana at the Irwin family’s zoo has been declared the oldest in the world.

The rhinoceros iguana, imaginatively named Rhino, received the title earlier this week.

According to its post shared yesterday, January 20, Rhino doubles the age of the previous greatest lifespan on record.

The post read on the Guinness World Book of Records’ site reads, ‘A rhino iguana residing at Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia, has reached the remarkable age of 40 years 278 days (as of 27 November 2020), making him the oldest living rhino iguana in captivity.’

AustraliaZoo/Twitter

To celebrate the achievement, Australia Zoo received a certificate which they presented to Rhino in his enclosure.

The zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, the wife of the late Steve Irwin. Irwin died in 2006 at the age of 44.

Taking to Twitter to share the good news, the zoo wrote:

Crikey! Rhino has received a @GWR for the oldest living rhinoceros iguana! He will be turning 41 this year and is such a special part of our #AustraliaZoo family. He celebrated this remarkable honour with his favourite snack, hibiscus flowers!

Rhino has been at the Queensland-based zoo for 28 years after he was transferred in 1993 from Taronga Zoo in Sydney, where he was born.

But it turns out Rhino isn’t the only record-breaking animal at Australia Zoo; one of its giraffes, named Forest, was crowned the world’s tallest over the summer.

The 12-year-old animal stands at a staggering 5.7m (18ft 8in) – around the same height as four MINI cars piled on top of each other. Impressive!