Rhode Island Police Dog Sleeps Through His Entire Swearing-In Service

Have you ever had one of those nights before a big day at work, where you know you need to be as well rested as possible, so your brain just won’t switch off and let you go to sleep?

Yep, I think we’ve all been there. And though you might assume that it’s a problem exclusive to humans, you could be very wrong.

This adorable police dog managed to sleep all the way through his official swearing-in ceremony on his first day working for the Bristol Police Department in Rhode Island, USA. I bet the furry fella was up all night nervous about his big first day, too.

We’ll let little Brody off though, considering he’s only 12 weeks old.

His handler, officer Keith Medeiros, told The Dodo:

He plays really hard and he sleeps really hard. When he’s not playing, he’s sleeping, which is kind of tough because he sleeps a lot.

When Medeiros, who works as the school resource officer, first suggested adding a therapy dog to the force, the police department had initially thought about bringing on an extra narcotics or bomb-sniffing dog.

However, Brody joined the team in mid-March, which is obviously a difficult time to get a dog socialised, given that everyone is practising social distancing.

Medeiros explained:

You want him to be exposed to as many people as possible, and I try to do that while practising social distancing.

But, as the days and weeks went on, it turned out that Brody had actually come at the very right time, and he quickly became an antidote for all the stress and anxiety being absorbed by the force.

Medeiros continued:

People are really stressed, especially in law enforcement. Just by walking in the police department with Brody, people immediately smile, they immediately get into a better place. They want to pet him, want to hug him and it’s just a really good thing.

It’s easy to see why Brody has had such a positive impact on the team in such a short period of time – just one look at that squishy face has made my day.

And, it seems as though the pup is making himself quite comfortable in his new role.

‘We put him down on the desk and he was just so comfortable that he lay down and fell asleep,’ Medeiros said.

Well, it has got to be pretty exhausting being so darn cute.