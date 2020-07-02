Ricky Gervais Says Trophy Hunting Is ‘Humanity At Its Very Worst’
You’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity more outspoken about their dislike for trophy hunting than Ricky Gervais.
Over the years, the comedian has spoken out a number of times against animal cruelty, refusing to shy away from the matter of trophy hunting and all it entails.
It seems this year is no different, with Gervais describing the practice as ‘humanity at its very worst’ following the news that lions could be extinct by 2050.
Five years after Cecil the lion was killed by US dentist Walter Palmer in Zimbabwe, a death that sparked public backlash as well as a discussion about the ethics of big-game hunting, Gervais marked the animal’s death by throwing his support behind the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.
According to the campaign, the lion population in the wild is currently estimated to be 13,000, and if trophy hunting isn’t outlawed experts believe lions could be extinct – outside of captivity – by 2050.
Despite the killing of Cecil sparking worldwide outrage, not much has changed, with approximately 6,000 lions being killed on the African continent by hunters since the lion’s murder.
These figures have led 59-year-old Gervais to call on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to outlaw the ‘sport’, and while Johnson did call for a ban in light of Cecil’s death, he has yet to follow through on his promise.
The After Life creator told The Sun:
Why are we even having to make the case for banning trophy hunting in the year 2020?
It’s hard to think of anything more sickening or senseless than killing an animal for entertainment, then hacking it up so you can display its body parts and brag about it.
Trophy hunting is humanity at its very worst. We’ve had five years to do something since the killing of Cecil made everyone aware of what is going on.
It comes as Gervais and other celebrities – including Dame Judi Dench, Sue Perkins, Evanna Lynch, Leona Lewis and Paul O’Grady – signed an open letter urging Johnson to help end the exotic pet trade.
The open letter, which was sent on behalf of World Animal Protection and the Campaign to End Wildlife Trade (CEWT), argued that ‘the demand for wild animals and wild animal products is a primary cause of the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases and a severe risk to world health’.
It explained that diseases such as COVID-19, SARS, Ebola and Mers are ‘believed to have passed from wildlife to humans’, adding, as per The Independent: ‘With your global leadership we must ensure a zoonotic pandemic like this never occurs again.’
In the meantime, the ball is in the government’s court with regards to the introduction of a trophy hunting ban, although traction on the campaign is steadily growing, with the hashtag #GetTheBanDone circulating on social media.
Hopefully we’ll start seeing some changes soon.
