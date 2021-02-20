Right-Wing Talk Show Host Goes On Bizarre Rant Attacking Joe Biden’s Dog

joebiden/Instagram/Newsmax

A right-wing talk show host described Joe Biden’s dog Champ as looking like he’s ‘from the junkyard’.

In the bizarre rant, Newsmax host Greg Kelly took aim at the poor pooch and said that the 12-year-old dog is in need of some love and attention.

During the report Kelly said, ‘I want to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little, uh, a little rough?’

‘I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this,’ he added.

While making these comments, a picture of Champ was shown on the screen of him innocently sat there minding his own business and, y’know, just being a dog.

Kelly went on to compare Champ as being nothing like Bill and Hillary Clinton’s chocolate Labrador Buddy, and George H.W. Bush’s English Spaniel Millie.

He rambled on:

I remember Buddy. I remember Millie. I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems, I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting. Let’s bring in the historians. I’m having fun with this obviously but I do want to talk about some stuff.

Yes, he genuinely brought historians on to the show to discuss Champ Biden.

Presidential historian Craig Shirley went on to describe the president’s four-legged friend as ‘unlike a presidential dog’ because he apparently looks ‘very dirty and dishevelled’.

Don’t listen to them, Champ. We think you look great.