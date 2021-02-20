unilad
Advert

Right-Wing Talk Show Host Goes On Bizarre Rant Attacking Joe Biden’s Dog

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Feb 2021 13:30
joebiden/Instagram/Newsmax

A right-wing talk show host described Joe Biden’s dog Champ as looking like he’s ‘from the junkyard’. 

In the bizarre rant, Newsmax host Greg Kelly took aim at the poor pooch and said that the 12-year-old dog is in need of some love and attention.

Advert

During the report Kelly said, ‘I want to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little, uh, a little rough?’

‘I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this,’ he added.

While making these comments, a picture of Champ was shown on the screen of him innocently sat there minding his own business and, y’know, just being a dog.

Advert

Kelly went on to compare Champ as being nothing like Bill and Hillary Clinton’s chocolate Labrador Buddy, and George H.W. Bush’s English Spaniel Millie.

He rambled on:

I remember Buddy. I remember Millie. I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems, I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting. Let’s bring in the historians. I’m having fun with this obviously but I do want to talk about some stuff.

Yes, he genuinely brought historians on to the show to discuss Champ Biden.

Advert
PA Images

Presidential historian Craig Shirley went on to describe the president’s four-legged friend as ‘unlike a presidential dog’ because he apparently looks ‘very dirty and dishevelled’.

Don’t listen to them, Champ. We think you look great.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert
Film and TV

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns
News

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals, News, US News

Credits

The Wrap

  1. The Wrap

    Newsmax Host Mocks Joe Biden’s ‘Junkyard’ Dog: ‘This Dog Needs a Bath’ (Video)

 