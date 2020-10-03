Rubbish Dog Drawing Wins Contest Over Artist's Drawing Lomunidad/Facebook

A dog lover’s ‘rubbish’ drawing of their retired pet greyhound has won an art competition, despite being up against some serious talent.

Jay Cartner entered an adorable doodle of their beloved doggo Stanley, after their drawings of the pooch made family and friends smile.

Advert

The hilarious drawing was, somewhat, more simple than the other entrants, but was crowned as a winner thanks to raking in the highest number of likes. I mean, you can’t say fairer than that, can you?

¡FELICIDADES a los dos ganadores del concurso del dibujo de FIRULAIS!🥳🥳Recuerden que el ganador de esta dinámica se eligió por likes 🥺🥺 Geplaatst door Lomunidad op Zaterdag 26 september 2020

Despite the simplicity of their design, Jay has actually been creating more complex art for years, but realised that these little doodles managed to capture everyone’s attention.

‘My husband, Grady, and I have three retired racing greyhounds – Stanley, Stuart, and Kitty. I’ve been making art since my first art class at five years old. No one has ever really been interested in my serious stuff, but my funny doodles seem to make people smile! I’ve been drawing for years, and greyhounds make perfect models,’ the told Bored Panda.

Advert

Rubbish Dog Drawing Wins Contest Over Artist's Drawing Flat Dog Doodles/Facebook

Rubbish Dog Drawing Wins Contest Over Artist's Drawing Flat Dog Doodles/Facebook

‘Stanley was my first greyhound. He’s eight years old. I adopted him six years ago and he was so wonderful that I almost immediately started fostering retired greyhounds. He is an absolute goofball! He loves cookies and hates any form of exercise.’

They added:

Advert

He was born to lounge on the couch; in fact, he might be more potato than a greyhound! He makes the most awkward movements and poses when he prances around in the backyard and he is incredibly fun to draw! He loves everyone he’s ever met and enjoys being the centre of attention in every way.

Jay’s drawings of their doggos were so popular in fact, that they decided to set up Facebook and Instagram pages called Flat Dog Doodles, where they create adorable flat drawings of people’s beloved pets.