Runaway Dog Avoids Capture On Busy Highway For Seven Minutes
A furry little runaway caused absolute chaos in probably the most terrifyingly cute car chase you’ll ever see.
Astro the little Shih Tzu-poodle led firefighters all the way down a closed portion of Interstate 495 in Washington D.C. after they responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the highway on Friday, July 17.
The little pooch had been placed in one of the firefighter’s vehicles to keep him safe, while his owner Liyah Young, who was involved in the crash, was taken to a hospital nearby with minor injuries.
You can check out exactly what happened next here:
However, disaster struck when someone opened the door to the vehicle and Astro immediately jumped out and made a run for it.
The four-legged fiend legged it up the highway, launching his very own chase!
Captain Don Yingling, from Montgomery Fire and Rescue department, told WJLA:
They should have named him Rocket. Oh yeah, he was extremely fast.
We were chasing him down the outer loop toward Virginia
We were in pretty good shape. The dog was ahead of us, but we were gaining ground on him.
And there was a break in the Jersey wall, and he made it through there, and that’s when it got a little hairy.
Footage taken from a chopper hovering above the scene captured the moment the little pooch dodged firefighters, before taking a U-turn in front of a semi-truck.
Captain Yingling continued:
A civilian actually stopped and scared him into the bushes and he was running up the hill and we were able to catch him.
Fortunately, what could have been a very dark tale came to a happy ending when Astra was caught after a long seven minutes on the run.
Astra’s owners said he remained unharmed, except a small injury to his paw from running on the hot pavement. Understandably, he was relieved to be reunited with his loved ones after an unusually exciting – and no doubt stressful – day.
Captain Yingling said:
I’m just glad it turned out good. Good, happy ending.
Although Astra will no doubt be the cutest little culprit authorities will ever have to chase down, let’s just hope it never happens again.
Here’s to wishing Astra and Liyah a speedy recovery.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]