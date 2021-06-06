unilad
Runaway Monkey Found On Scottish Train Station Platform Reunited With Family

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Jun 2021 10:54
ScotRail/Twitter

A runaway monkey has been reunited with its family after surprised train passengers spotted the primate perching on a handrail at a station near Glasgow. 

Members of the public are used to being told to keep an eye out for unaccompanied bags or packages while travelling on trains, but those at Cambuslang station yesterday, June 5, probably weren’t quite sure how to react when they came across the unaccompanied monkey.

Onlookers alerted ScotRail to the situation when they spotted the monkey on the platform, with one person tweeting the rail company to say that the monkey belonged to a ‘big house with fancy cars’.

The company responded with shock before issuing an appeal to try and track down the monkey’s owner, writing:

I’ve dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first! If you’ve lost your monkey… it’s waiting on the next service from Cambuslang into the town.

Thankfully, it wasn’t long before the runaway marmoset was reunited with its rightful owners, with ScotRail sharing an update to say the monkey enjoyed a tin of fruit at the station before making his way home.

Joking about the scene, an employee from the company wrote:

UPDATE: It’s good news people. This wee fella has been reunited with his family! Here he is one last time eating a tin of fruit. Canny believe he had a tin opener!

While a monkey certainly makes for an unusual pet, The Independent notes that is currently legal – although discouraged – to keep primates in the UK. The UK government has announced plans to roll out legislation that would prohibit keeping monkeys as pets, though a timeline for this legislation is yet to be determined.

It’s unclear exactly how the monkey managed to make its way to the station, and we may never know where it hoped to end up, but hopefully its owners didn’t go too bananas during its brief escape.

Featured Image Credit: ScotRail/Twitter

