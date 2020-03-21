Sausage Dog Sprains Tail From Wagging So Much Because Everyone Is Home @Emmasmith77xx/Twitter

Dogs are experiencing unprecedented levels of attention as people everywhere self-isolate themselves. However, they can do themselves an injury with so much joy.

Think about the culture shift the world’s canines are enduring – for the first time in their lives, owners aren’t leaving them to go to work for eight or nine hours a day. Instead, they have seemingly unlimited company – all the walks, all the pats, all the treats.

Of course, unbeknown to them, the reason isn’t entirely joyful – people everywhere are taking proper precautions and working from home to limit the spread of coronavirus. Still, our pets’ blissful ignorance is exemplified by this cute pup, who simply couldn’t stop wagging his tail.

Emma Smith – from Essex, England – took to Twitter to share the innocent plight of Rolo, a sausage dog who just can’t get enough of his family being at home all the time.

Emma explained: ‘So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it.’

Poor Rolo. However, as well as abundant, infinite love from his owners, the pooch also has the internet’s sympathy – the original tweet has since amassed more than 150,000 likes and nearly 16,000 retweets. People were evidently clambering for more details about the dachshund

– fear not, there’s more.

Emma added a video of the adorable dog, writing: ‘Didn’t expect this happen. For those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air.’

The replies are filled with people sending well wishes, pictures of their own dogs and similar injuries to Rolo’s, with one writing: ‘This has happened with my dog several times. It’s very adorable but also a little sad.’

Another user wrote: ‘Omg! I’m so glad he is okay! My Labrador had this injury too, she’s so excitable and her tail goes round and round like a helicopter, we had to spend weeks trying to keep her as calm as possible because literally every time she sees someone she’s just like OMG! HUMAN! HI!’

If there’s one good thing to come out of coronavirus, it’s the worldwide happiness of dogs. They deserve it.