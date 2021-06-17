unilad
Scarface, ‘The World’s Most Famous Lion’, Dies Aged 14

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Jun 2021 17:19
Scarface, a lion regarded by many to be the ‘most famous’ in the world, has died at the age of 14.

It’s understood that Scarface, the oldest lion at the Maasai Mara game reserve, died of natural causes, with lions typically living for around 10 to 14 years.

A majestic and much-loved creature, Scarface was particularly distinctive within his pride due to the prominent scar that cut straight across his right eye.

During his lifetime, people from all over the world were interested in learning more about Scarface, following his official Facebook page for updates, and looking out for him eagerly during tours of the reserve.

Being somewhat of a celebrity in the animal kingdom, Scarface also featured in various documentaries, including the BBC’s popular Big Cat Diary.

The Mara Predator Conservation Programme announced the sad news via Facebook, in a post liked by thousands of his human fans:

At 1 pm local time [Friday, June 11], Scarface took his last breath. He died in peace without any disturbance from vehicles and hyenas. We were the only vehicle on the scene and by his side, hoping to give him any kind of comfort.

The Mara has lost yet another one of its great iconic males. May his legend forever live on.

Scarface (Shutterstock)Shutterstock

Many people, including those lucky enough to have seen Scarface roaming his territory, have come forward to pay their respects to the fallen king.

One nature enthusiast said:

Heartbroken to see this news of beloved Scarface. My consolation is he passed peacefully and naturally as any King should. May your roar resound across the heavens tonight my King as you take your place among the great kings of the past to watch over the new kings of the future, R.I.P Scarface.

Another said:

I keep wanting to say something about Scarface but can’t find the appropriate words that would honour him properly. Legend, iconic, formidable lion don’t seem enough.

Scarface, once a formidable leader who presided over a 400 square-mile territory, had sadly become underweight and sickly in the period before his death, but his ferocious legacy will no doubt endure.

He had been part of a pride known as ‘the four musketeers’, dominating the Malaika and Ashnil camp territories alongside his brothers, Sikio and Morani. His other brother, Hunter, passed away three years ago.

